Irish Prime Minister Returns To Medicine To Fight Coronavirus Crisis

Published April 7, 2020 at 6:52 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Ireland's health agency put out a call for medical workers to step in and help fight the coronavirus. One of the thousands of people who signed up is the country's prime minister. Leo Varadkar worked as a doctor before he became a politician, and he will be working a shift a week doing telephone assessments. So patients who think they may have been exposed could end up on the phone with the country's leader talking about their symptoms and their worries. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
