Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

2 Wheels Beats 4 Legs In Men's Cycling Race In Belgium

Published December 18, 2019 at 5:59 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. It was the first lap of a muddy men's cycling race in Belgium, and competitors faced an unexpected challenger.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: He's got a leash on, but he lost his owner. Going for it right now - in third place, somebody's dog.

GREENE: Somebody's dog - appeared to be a German shepherd. Riders pedaled past the dog as it tried to take a bite out of some bikes. In the end, two wheels beat four legs. The dog was eventually caught and disqualified. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories