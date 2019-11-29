Bringing The World Home To You

Scientists Say Cats Should Stay On Leashes Outdoors; EU Hisses, Thrashes

By Rachel Martin
Published November 29, 2019 at 5:00 AM EST

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Scientists wrote in Oxford's Journal of Environmental Law that domestic cats should be kept on a leash or inside in order to limit their impact on biodiversity. But then the European Union weighed in. They said they strongly defend free movement rights, including those of our four-legged friends. In fact, the EU categorically denied it would ever limit feline freedom. Getting people to agree on things - it's just like herding cats. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Rachel Martin
