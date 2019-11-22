Bringing The World Home To You

Tesla CEO Elon Musk Debuts 'Cybertruck' With A Slight Mishap

Published November 22, 2019 at 6:45 AM EST

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. There was a slight problem when Elon Musk rolled out his latest Tesla electric vehicle, the Cybertruck, at the LA Auto show - looks like a big metal triangle on wheels. The CEO wanted to show off its strength, so a man swung a sledgehammer at the door. It did nothing. Then the car's designer threw a big metal ball at the armored windows, which cracked.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

ELON MUSK: Maybe that was a little too hard.

INSKEEP: So they tried again, and the window cracked again. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

