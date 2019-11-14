Cows Found After Disappearing During Hurricane

Bringing The World Home To You

Published November 14, 2019 at 5:02 AM EST

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. Three cows in North Carolina seem to have survived an incredible journey. In September, Hurricane Dorian swept many animals out to sea. Wild horses and cows disappeared from beaches on Cedar Island, N.C. Now the Charlotte Observer reports that three of those cows were recently seen grazing across the water at Cape Lookout National Seashore. A park spokesperson says the cows certainly have a gripping story to share. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
