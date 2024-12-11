U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop nominated for OMB role
President-elect Donald Trump has nominated North Carolina congressman Dan Bishop to be deputy director for budget at the Office of Management and Budget.
Bishop, 60, lost his bid to become North Carolina attorney general last month to another congressman — Democrat Jeff Jackson.
Bishop served in the state General Assembly before going to Washington and authored House Bill 2, the so-called bathroom bill, that led to political and economic backlash.
Bishop would have to be approved for the new role by the U.S. Senate.
I’m so honored to be nominated by President Trump to serve in the stellar OMB team led by @russvought.— Rep. Dan Bishop (@RepDanBishop) December 10, 2024
Much work to do to fight for and implement President Trump’s agenda. I’m ready to get down to it. Let’s go! https://t.co/eSzkxEotgG