An Airplane Passenger's Cat-Swap Gets Found Out

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Mikhail Galin wanted to bring his cat, Viktor, along on a plane trip. But at 22 pounds, Viktor was deemed too heavy to fly in the cabin. So Galin got a body double, a slimmer cat, cleared for takeoff. Then he swapped them. They almost got away with it, until Galin posted a photo online of himself and his tubby tabby in flight. AFP reports the airline canceled all of his loyalty miles. No word on whether Viktor got to keep his. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.