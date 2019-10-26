Predictions

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, who will be revealed to have had a secret identity online? Roy Blount, Jr.

ROY BLOUNT JR: Mark Zuckerberg.

(LAUGHTER)

BLOUNT JR: His secret identity is Mark Zuckerberg. He didn't think anybody would ever guess it.

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: Nancy Pelosi's new secret Twitter handle will be @HeDidProQuo.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Peter Grosz.

PETER GROSZ: Rudy Giuliani will reveal his new secret identity, federal inmate 67299.

(LAUGHTER, APPLAUSE)

BILL KURTIS: Well, if that happens, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Roy Blount, Jr., Roxanne Roberts, Peter Grosz.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks to the staff and crew at the Eccles Theater. Thanks to everyone at KUER here in Salt Lake City. Thanks to our fabulous audience in this beautiful theater. Thank you, all. And thanks to all of you at home for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. And we'll see you with show 1001 next week.

(APPLAUSE)

