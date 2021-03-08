Bringing The World Home To You

Wait Wait Don't Tell Me

  • Who's Bill This Time?
    Canal-onoscopy, we don't deliver for you and the grape nuts of wrath.
  • Panel Questions
    Climate change comes for men.
  • Lightning Fill In The Blank
    All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.
  • Limericks
    Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Seeking Professional Wino, Skinny Jeans Go Big and Green Thumbs and Green Tongues.
  • Predictions
    Our panelists predict how they'll finally get that cargo ship out of the Suez Canal.
  • Bluff The Listener
    Our panelists read three stories about going back to the office, only one of which is true.
  • Kemp Powers at Pixar Animation Studios in Emeryville, Calif., on Aug. 1, 2019.
    Not My Job: We Quiz The Writer Of 'One Night In Miami' On One Knight In Miami
    Kemp Powers, who wrote the play One Night in Miami — which was adapted into a film —will answer questions about Sir Barry Gibb, a founder of the Bee Gees, who lives in Miami.
  • Bluff The Listener
    Our panelists read three stories about new trends in home design, only one of which is true.
  • Lightning Fill In The Blank
    All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.
  • Predictions
    Our panelists predict which celebrities will get temporary tattoos.
