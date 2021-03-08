Wait Wait Don't Tell Me

-
Canal-onoscopy, we don't deliver for you and the grape nuts of wrath.
-
Climate change comes for men.
-
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.
-
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: Seeking Professional Wino, Skinny Jeans Go Big and Green Thumbs and Green Tongues.
-
Our panelists predict how they'll finally get that cargo ship out of the Suez Canal.
-
Our panelists read three stories about going back to the office, only one of which is true.
-
Kemp Powers, who wrote the play One Night in Miami — which was adapted into a film —will answer questions about Sir Barry Gibb, a founder of the Bee Gees, who lives in Miami.
-
Our panelists read three stories about new trends in home design, only one of which is true.
-
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.
-
Our panelists predict which celebrities will get temporary tattoos.