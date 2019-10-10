Bringing The World Home To You

A $600,000 Bag Of Drugs Found In South Carolina

Published October 10, 2019 at 6:53 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. You know the rule. Finders, keepers. A family visiting Fripp Island, S.C., pulled a package from the ocean wrapped in trash bags and heavy enough that they had to use a golf cart to carry it back to their rental home. They opened this package and found 44 pounds of cocaine. Local police don't know where the $600,000 worth of coke came from, but they speculate that it may be the product of some accident during Hurricane Dorian. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
