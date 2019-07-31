Bringing The World Home To You

And Now, In Stray Animal News ...

By Steve Inskeep
Published July 31, 2019 at 6:40 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with stray animal news. A New Hampshire cop thought he was helping a stray cat and discovered it was a bobcat, which is now safe in a wildlife refuge. In New York, baby ducks waddled with their mom across Brooklyn and fell down a storm grate. Police rescued them. Finally, somebody stole a package off a South Carolina porch. The thief could not know the package contained nine tarantulas. Don't know how that story ends, but it likely includes a surprise. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep
