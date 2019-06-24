Bringing The World Home To You

Bear Ransacks Montana House

Published June 24, 2019 at 6:49 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. There was excitement in my home last evening when an insect got inside. But that's better than a Montana home entered by a bear. Police say the bear in Missoula County opened an unlocked door and then deadbolted the door behind him. The bear ripped the room apart, took a nap on a closet shelf and ignored police when they knocked. Fish and wildlife officials finally tranquilized the bear, so he's in good health and even got another nap out of the deal. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
