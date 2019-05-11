Bringing The World Home To You

Predictions

Published May 11, 2019 at 10:30 AM EDT

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now, panel, what will be the next unexpected thing to show up on "Game Of Thrones" before it's all over? Brian Babylon.

BRIAN BABYLON: More black people.

(LAUGHTER)

BABYLON: From somewhere. I don't know.

SAGAL: They just pop up, man. Where'd they come from?

BABYLON: Yeah.

SAGAL: Amy Dickinson.

AMY DICKINSON: In two episodes from Sunday, Cersei will be shown hand-feeding a dragon Kraft's mac and cheese.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: And Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: Jon Snow's 23andMe results.

(LAUGHTER)

BILL KURTIS: Hey, if any of that happens, we'll ask you about it here on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Brian Babylon, Amy Dickinson and Tom Bodett.

(CHEERING, APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Thanks to Leslie Davis, everyone at St. Louis Public Radio. Thanks to our fabulous audience here at the Fox Theatre in St. Louis, Mo. Thanks to all of you all for listening at home. I'm Peter Sagal. I will see you next week.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC)

SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Wait Wait Don't Tell Me
