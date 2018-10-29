Bus Driver Finally Confesses To Being Lost And Returns To Terminal

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. We've all had that moment when we can't find the interstate entrance. But this was a little extreme. A busload of passengers expected to see the sights of New York, and instead, they saw repeated sights of Cleveland. That was the city where they started and where they drove in circles, passing the same landmarks for hours, according to WOIO. The driver finally confessed defeat, said that he was lost and returned to the terminal to start over. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.