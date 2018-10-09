Bringing The World Home To You

Minnesota Man Uses CPR To Revive A Squirrel

Published October 9, 2018 at 6:33 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. If you've ever done CPR training, you know that chest-pumping motion is a lot harder than it looks. After a couple minutes, you get really tired. Police in Minnesota recently captured footage of a man doing CPR with a single finger. Nineteen-year-old Chris Felix was trying to revive a squirrel that he thought he'd hit with his car, and it worked. After a couple minutes, the conked-out squirrel came to and dashed off. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
