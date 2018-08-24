Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

IBM Receives Patent For Drone That Delivers A Cup Of Coffee

Published August 24, 2018 at 6:36 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene. Ever on the fence about whether you need that cup of coffee? Well, you could just leave it to a drone. IBM has filed a patent for a drone that would deliver coffee. But according to the filing, the drone might first take into account your blood pressure, gauge your facial expressions, note when you woke up and then decide if you really need more caffeine. If IBM would like to patent a drone that can host a radio program, Noel and I will gladly start this weekend early. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories