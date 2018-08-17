Bringing The World Home To You

Colombia Health Official Gives Tips To Get Through A Heat Wave

Published August 17, 2018 at 7:30 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Now, there are different ways to get through a heat wave, but a government official in Colombia told residents to take one activity off their list - sex. The health secretary in the city of Santa Marta said stay hydrated, wear loose clothing and no sex. Now, in reporting this story out, The Associated Press cited the American Heart Association, which says sex doesn't strain the heart any more than walking up two flights of stairs. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
