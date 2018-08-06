Bringing The World Home To You

2 Missing Nursing Home Residents In Germany Discovered Safe

Published August 6, 2018 at 6:51 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Noel King. The operators of a nursing home in Germany were worried last week when two elderly men appeared to vanish. Police were called, and hours later they found them at the Wacken Open Air music festival, the biggest heavy metal festival in the world. Headliners this year included Danzig, Judas Priest and Arch Enemy. The men were not lost. They were apparently just real metal heads. Police eventually did talk them into accepting a ride home. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
