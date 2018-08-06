2 Missing Nursing Home Residents In Germany Discovered Safe

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Noel King. The operators of a nursing home in Germany were worried last week when two elderly men appeared to vanish. Police were called, and hours later they found them at the Wacken Open Air music festival, the biggest heavy metal festival in the world. Headliners this year included Danzig, Judas Priest and Arch Enemy. The men were not lost. They were apparently just real metal heads. Police eventually did talk them into accepting a ride home. It's MORNING EDITION.