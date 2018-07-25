Potted Plants Disappear From Indiana Neighborhood Porches

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Noel King. It started with some disappearances. Lawn decorations and potted plants vanished from an Indiana neighborhood. Security camera footage showed a woman taking them from people's porches. A resident-turned-gumshoe tracked her down and called police. Cops say a search warrant turned up 165 plants and lawn decorations on her property. Residents say they don't know why she took plants when at least one porch had an Amazon package. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.