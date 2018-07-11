New York Street To Be Named After Steely Dan Co-Founder

RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. The co-founder of Steely Dan is getting a special honor. Walter Becker died last September after battling cancer. City officials in Queens, N.Y., have now decided to rename the street where Becker grew up as Walter Becker Way. Becker and Donald Fagen wrote and produced the band's songs since its start in 1972. A press release announcing the honor read as follows - quote, "this represents the kind of street credibility Becker truly would have appreciated."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "REELIN' IN THE YEARS")

STEELY DAN: (Singing) Are you reelin' in...

MARTIN: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.