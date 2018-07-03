Bringing The World Home To You

British Man, With Car On Fire, Drives To Fire Station

Published July 3, 2018 at 6:36 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a tale of a stiff upper lip. A British man discovered his car was burning. But, you know the way - keep calm and carry on. He continued driving. Now, he wasn't out of his mind. He understood there was fire, so he drove to a nearby fire station to have fire crews attend to it, joking that his sausages might be burned if he wasn't careful. For the record, the fire department says it's better to leave your car when it bursts into flame. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition
