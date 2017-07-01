Prediction

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

LUKE BURBANK: A hero all kids in 20 years will be able to relate to, "Asthma Boy And The Chamber Of Pre-Existing Conditions."

SAGAL: Roxanne Roberts.

ROXANNE ROBERTS: "Captain Underpants' Career-Planning Guide: Anyone Can Grow Up To Be President - No, Really."

SAGAL: And Tom Bodett.

TOM BODETT: Winning the 2030 award for juvenile literature - "Art Of The Deal" by Donald J. Trump.

BILL KURTIS: And if any of that happens, we're going to ask you about it right here on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME!

SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Luke Burbank, Roxanne Roberts, Tom Bodett.

SAGAL: ...And everybody around the country and world for listening. I'm Peter Sagal. We'll see you next week.

