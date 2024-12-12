At NC Opera, mezzo soprano Denyce Graves brings Mary Cardwell Dawson's story to life

Did you know that, in 1961, years before the passing of the Civil Rights Act, President John F. Kennedy appointed a Black woman from Madison, North Carolina to the National Music Committee?

Many people don’t! And North Carolina Opera hopes to change that with the opening of its latest production, The Passion of Mary Cardwell Dawson.

Dawson was an opera singer, a voice teacher and the founding director of the National Negro Opera Company, still considered to be the most commercially successful Black-owned opera company in America.

The Passion of Mary Cardwell Dawson follows one fateful night in 1943, when the company’s scheduled performance of Carmen on a floating barge is threatened by both inclement weather and segregation.

World renowned mezzo soprano Denyce Graves stars in the the title role and joins Leoneda Inge to discuss her work and Dawson's legacy.

The Passion of Mary Cardwell Dawson runs from December 13 through December 15. Tickets begin at $25.

Guest

Denyce Graves, world-renowned mezzo-soprano, U.S. Global Music Ambassador and founder and artistic director of the Denyce Graves Foundation