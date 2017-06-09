Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Moscow Is One Of The World's Worst Cities For Traffic

Published June 9, 2017 at 6:19 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene, hosting the show from Moscow, which is one of the world's worst cities for traffic. The New Yorker once told this story of a guy on a bike who got in a fight with a driver here. The biker stormed off to find a baseball bat and came back to find the car sitting in the same spot in traffic. We were stuck the other day. And thank goodness, we were right in front of a motorcyclist who thought he was a DJ.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "UNCHAINED MELODY")

RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS: (Singing) So slowly...

GREENE: Time goes by so slowly on Moscow streets. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition
More Stories