Prediction
PETER SAGAL, HOST:
Now, panel, what will be the next big app that everybody is obsessed with - Brian Babylon?
BRIAN BABYLON: Hillary Clinton's campaign is going to release the angry Bernies game...
(LAUGHTER)
BABYLON: ...Where you shoot angry Bernie heads at evil orange Trump pig heads.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: Jessi Klein?
JESSI KLEIN: It's going to be an app called Pokemon Stop.
(LAUGHTER)
KLEIN: And it just really - it just blows up your phone.
(LAUGHTER)
SAGAL: And Roy Blount Jr.?
ROY BLOUNT, JR.: Nap.
(LAUGHTER)
BILL KURTIS: Well, if any of that happens, we're going to ask you about it on WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME.
SAGAL: Thank you, Bill Kurtis. Thanks also to Brian Babylon, Jessi Klein and Roy Blount Jr. Thanks to all of you for listening.
(APPLAUSE)
SAGAL: So good to have you here. We'll see you next week from Wolf Trap.
(APPLAUSE)
SAGAL: This is NPR. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.