Despite Demands To Stop, DJ Plays Wham! Song Repeatedly

Published December 22, 2015 at 6:15 AM EST

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LAST CHRISTMAS")

WHAM: (Singing) Last Christmas I gave you my heart...

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Green. A DJ in Austria locked himself in a studio and played this song - Wham!'s "Last Christmas" - 24 times in a row. He said people weren't in the Christmas spirit and he wanted to change that. He ignored angry listeners who kept calling and only gave in when his 4-year-old daughter called and said, Dad, stop. A lot of power you wield in a studio - I'm just going to play this for a while.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LAST CHRISTMAS")

WHAM: (Singing) Last Christmas, I gave you my heart.

GREENE: It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Morning Edition