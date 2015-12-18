Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Santa Claus Arrives Early At Ohio Wal-Marts

Published December 18, 2015 at 7:26 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Santa Claus arrived early in Ohio, at least that's the assumption here. Someone anonymously went into two Wal-Marts and paid more than $100,000 moving everything off layaway, meaning gifts some customers were trying to buy are now theirs. Tara Neal told ABC5 in Cleveland she could now definitely give her young daughter that "Frozen"-themed bed. She called it a blessing. No one identified the donor or said whether he had a beard or a red suit. You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition