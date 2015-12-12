PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Now on to our final game, Lightning Fill In The Blank. Each of our players will have 60 seconds in which to answer as many fill-in-the-blank questions as he or she can. Each correct answer now worth two points. Bill, can you give us the scores?

BILL KURTIS: Neko and Luke each have two. Roy has three.

SAGAL: All right, Neko and Luke are tied. So we have flipped a coin. Neko's elected to go second. So, Luke, you're up first. The clock will start when I begin you're first question. Fill in the blank. The FBI reported this week that the suspected shooters in blank had been radicalized since at least 2013.

LUKE BURBANK: San Bernardino.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: In an announcement on Monday, former president blank declared that he was now cancer free.

BURBANK: Jimmy Carter.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, chemical giant DuPont began merger talks with blank.

BURBANK: McDonalds.

SAGAL: No.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: That would make more sense - Dow. The films "Carol" and "The Big Short" led the nominees for the 2016 blank awards.

BURBANK: Golden Globes.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Sunday, close friend of the show Kim Kardashian-West revealed that her new son's name was blank.

BURBANK: Saint.

SAGAL: Yes, Saint West.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: A driver in Wales trying to evade police failed despite the fact that he successfully blanked.

BURBANK: Tailgated the Queen of England.

SAGAL: No, he successfully activated his car's smokescreen. When 62-year-old Simon Chaplin saw police lights in his rearview mirror, he did what any of us wished we could do. He flipped the smokescreen switch on his dashboard that activated his custom-made device, sent up huge plumes of smoke out from his tailpipe. And it worked. The pursuing officer could not see his car anymore. However, the officer could see the enormous smoke cloud going down a side street and he caught James Bond, Jr., a short while later.

BURBANK: God, if that guy could've just gotten to Beijing.

SAGAL: I know.

NEKO CASE: Did he let him go? Did he let him go just for effort?

SAGAL: It's amazing. Bill, how did Luke do on our quiz?

KURTIS: He got four right, eight more points. He has a total of 10 right now and the lead.

SAGAL: Well done, congratulations. All right.

BURBANK: For the moment.

SAGAL: Neko, you are up next. Fill in the blank.

CASE: OK.

SAGAL: Here we go, Neko. This week, hundreds of protestors gathered at Chicago's City Hall, demanding the resignation of mayor blank.

CASE: Rahm Emanuel.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Boston College reported on Tuesday...

CASE: Knew that one.

SAGAL: ...That 141 of their students had fallen ill after eating at blank.

CASE: Chipotle.

SAGAL: That's right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, United Airlines announced it would again offer free blanks to passengers seated in economy.

CASE: Electroshock.

SAGAL: Might be more useful - snacks. Witnesses to a knife attack at Art Basel in Miami failed to intervene because blank.

CASE: It was sharp and knife-y (ph) and they didn't want to get cut?

SAGAL: No, they failed to intervene because they thought it was performance art.

CASE: Oh, of course.

SAGAL: Yes, visitors to Art Basel Miami described the performance as bold and intense with dramatic touches of naturalistic stabbing. Bill, how did Neko do on our quiz?

KURTIS: Neko got two right, she has four more points. She has a total of six now, but Luke still has that lead at 10.

SAGAL: Yeah.

BURBANK: It's a real race to the bottom.

SAGAL: How many then does Roy Blount need to win?

KURTIS: Four.

SAGAL: Here we go. This is for the game, Roy. Fill in the blank. This week, Defense Secretary Ash Carter said the U.S. was dedicated to helping Iraq reclaim the city of Ramadi from blank.

ROY BLOUNT, JR.: From ISIS.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Wednesday, Justice Sonia Sotomayor said she feared that the Supreme Court was on the verge of eliminating blank from state universities.

BLOUNT: Oh, affirmative action.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: On Thursday, Kim Jong Un said that blank had developed a hydrogen bomb.

BLOUNT: He had - his company - North Korea.

SAGAL: Yes, indeed.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: Last week, police in St. Louis arrested a man named blank for trespassing at the Budweiser Brewery.

BLOUNT: His name was, I believe, Bud Weisser.

SAGAL: That's his name.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: This week, LeBron James signed the first-ever lifetime endorsement deal with blank.

BLOUNT: Nike.

SAGAL: Right.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: After working for 10 weeks at a local grocery store to earn money for Christmas presents, a British teenager learned blank.

BLOUNT: Learned arithmetic.

SAGAL: No. He learned he didn't have a job at the grocery store. He had an unpaid internship.

BLOUNT: Oh.

SAGAL: Oh, 15-year-old Jay El-Leboudy went in this week to collect his wages for 10 weeks of work and learned that he had been on an unpaid internship in a grocery store the whole time. The teenager said he's upset. He just wanted the money to buy Christmas presents. Fortunately, that night, three spirits came to the store owner and kicked the living hell out of him. So, Bill, Kurtis, did Roy Blount, Jr., do well enough to win?

KURTIS: It was very, very close. Roy got five right, though, 10 more points, total of 13. So Roy, believe it or not, is the winner with 13.

(APPLAUSE)

SAGAL: Congratulations, Roy.

(APPLAUSE)

BLOUNT: We were all pretty bad, weren't we?

SAGAL: I would say...

BLOUNT: Below average.

SAGAL: I would say you were equally good.

BLOUNT: As good as we're ever going to be.

CASE: That's right.

