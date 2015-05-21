Bringing The World Home To You

California Drought Creates Business Opportunities

Published May 21, 2015 at 6:45 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Bad news for some people is good business for others, and nowhere is that more true than in California. The state's disastrous drought has turned many lawns brown. But not to worry, David Bartlett will turn your lawn green again - by painting it. His Sacramento-area company is called Xtreme Green Grass. And KXTV reports his business is booming, even though he charges by the square foot 250 bucks for a typical yard. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

