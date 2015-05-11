Bringing The World Home To You

Phillies Fan Catches Foul Ball With Son Strapped To His Chest

Published May 11, 2015 at 7:24 AM EDT

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Renee Montagne. Mike Capko did the right thing on Mother's Day. He took his wife, Alyssa, to the ballpark in Philadelphia. He was the one to carry their baby in an infant carrier, and he caught the foul ball that flew straight for the little family. He snatched the ball one-handed with the baby still on his chest. The dad in sunglasses and stubble flexed his muscles, but barely cracked a smile. The baby also played it cool, pacifier still in his mouth. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition