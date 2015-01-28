No More's Anti-Domestic Violence Spot To Air In Super Bowl

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Pro football continues paying penance for some players' involvement with domestic violence. A couple of weeks ago, we told you of an ad campaign involving the NFL and advocacy groups.

(SOUNDBITE OF AD CAMPAIGN)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #1: No more boys will be boys.

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #2: No more what's the big deal?

RENEE MONTAGNE, HOST:

And now the ad campaign called No More will make it to the Super Bowl. It's a good guess the message will cause some living rooms to fall silent.

INSKEEP: You see no people, just shots of a home in chaos. You hear the sound of a woman who calls 911 and pretends to order a pizza.

(SOUNDBITE OF AD CAMPAIGN)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #3: OK, ma'am. Is everything OK over there? Do you have an emergency or not?

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #1: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BEEP)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #3: And you were unable to talk because...

UNIDENTIFIED WOMAN #1: Right. Right.

MONTAGNE: The operator eventually figures out she needs a cop. The message urges all of us to listen to those who can't speak up. It's MORNING EDITION from NPR News. I'm Renee Montagne.

