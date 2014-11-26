Be Thankful This Year For The San Antonio Spurs

Has there ever been a team in any sport in the United States that everybody loves as much as the San Antonio Spurs? Sure, there have been popular teams — the Yankees, the Dodgers, the Cowboys when they were America's team and not Jerry Jones' team, Notre Dame — but all those teams engendered almost as much hate as love.

But everybodyloves the Spurs. You love the Spurs. I love the Spurs. Have you ever heard anyone criticize the Spurs? No! The good feeling about our Spurs — and, yes, they are ourSpurs — is because they are certified to do everything right. The players are all gentlemen. They are never selfish. They play like a team. They win. Our Spurs are not greedy. They are nonpartisan. If only our Spurs were Congress. They pass the ball and play defense.

