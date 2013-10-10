Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

Everyone The U.S. Government Owes Money To, In One Graph

By Quoctrung Bui
Published October 10, 2013 at 7:14 AM EDT

If Congress doesn't raise the debt ceiling soon, the U.S. government won't be able to pay its debts. Here's who the government owes money to — all the holders of U.S. Treasury debt, broken down by category and by how much government debt they hold.

For more, see our story: What A U.S. Default Would Mean For Pensions, China And Social Security

Update: There were two misspellings in the original version of the graphic. Thanks to the commenters who pointed this out.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR News
Quoctrung Bui
See stories by Quoctrung Bui