United To Honor Free Tickets Generated During Glitch

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Technology was sure not United Airlines' friend for a few hours. Some faulty online data caused airline tickets to be sold for free. Whoops. The carrier did close down its booking engine after learning about the glitch. United won't say how many freebee seats were sold, but they have agreed to honor all of the tickets. Robert Stokas from Chicago and ended up with six free tickets to Los Angeles, but don't be too jealous. He still had to pay 60 bucks in taxes and fees. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.