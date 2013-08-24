Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164

'Bummers, Blisters And Boondoggles': A Jokester Joins The Army

By NPR Staff
Published August 24, 2013 at 6:22 AM EDT

In a time when recollections can be reduced to just a few words, Jean Shepherd delivered monologues, soliloquies and musings. He was a raconteur.

Shepherd served in the Army during World War II — that same Army that stormed the beaches on D-Day, though Shepherd and his unit would never see the front lines. They were the homefront Army: stocking, re-stocking, sending, schlepping and training for a war they helped win — but only at a distance.

Over his career as a humorist, entertainer and late-night voice on the radio, Shepherd would occasionally cast back to his time as a soldier, portraying himself more as Beetle Bailey than John Wayne.

Shepherd himself died in 1999, but a new collection of his Army stories has just come out. It's called Shep's Army: Bummers, Blisters and Boondoggles, and editor Eugene Bergmann tells NPR's Scott Simon that he can talk about Shepherd "by the hour and the day and the week."


Interview Highlights

On the semifictional nature of these essays

Jean Shepherd's storytelling style frequently earned him comparisons to Mark Twain.
/ AP
/
Jean Shepherd's storytelling style frequently earned him comparisons to Mark Twain.

"Whenever Jean Shepherd told stories, whether they were kid stories or Army stories, I believe they were just about totally fiction. What is true, I believe, is that he was so sensitive to his surroundings and to what was going on and what life was like, that he knew what it was like to be a kid, he knew what it was like to be in the Army, and from knowing what it was like, he then created his fictional stories out of that."

On whether Shepherd's experience in code school influenced his stories

"Well, he loved to talk, whether it was talking on the air, on the radio, talking after hours on his ham radio set, or just talking to people in general. And he would give them a 45-minute story, he'd just keep going, he'd never stop."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Corrected: August 27, 2013 at 12:00 AM EDT
The audio of this story, as did a previous Web version, says the U.S. Army raised the American flag over Iwo Jima in World War II. Actually, it was the U.S. Marine Corps that led the invasion and ground fighting in the Battle of Iwo Jima. Five Marines and a Navy corpsman were photographed raising the American flag atop Mount Suribachi.

Tags

NPR News
NPR Staff
See stories by NPR Staff