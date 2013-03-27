Bringing The World Home To You

Winter Olympic Organizers Worry About Snow Shortage

Published March 27, 2013 at 7:15 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning, I'm David Greene.

You don't think of Russia as having a shortage of snow, but organizers of the 2014 Winter Olympics are worried about just that. They've started stockpiling snow after an unusually warm winter in the city of Sochi. The snow is being stored high up in the mountains and coated with a special thermo seal to prevent it from melting. There are now more than 100 million gallons of snow in storage, just in case. That sure is a lot of snowballs.

You're listening to MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition