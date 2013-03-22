Bringing The World Home To You

Town Board In N.Y. Revises Booing Ban

Published March 22, 2013 at 6:43 AM EDT

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Steve Inskeep.

Lawmakers in Riverhead, New York heard the voice of the people, a very loud boo. The town board made news by banning people from booing at meetings, which apparently met with criticism since Newsday reports they have revised the rule. You may boo at meetings now, but there is still a prohibition against disruptive behavior. So, how to boo without being disruptive? Maybe this way: Wait your turn to speak and then say: My name is Steve. Boo?

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

