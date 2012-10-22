Bringing The World Home To You

Out-Of-This-World Nuptials For London Klingons

Published October 22, 2012 at 5:53 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Theme weddings are nothing new, but then there are some nuptials that can be out of this world. A bride and groom were married at a Star Trek convention in London. It was a Klingon ceremony. The bride and groom wore prosthetic foreheads and wigs, you know, to look like the aliens from the series. Part of the ceremony was even delivered in Klingon language. The officiant(ph) said that was challenging, but at least Klingon is similar to Welsh. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

