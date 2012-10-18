Bringing The World Home To You

New Yorker Waits To Cash Winning Lottery Ticket

Published October 18, 2012 at 7:31 AM EDT

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Andy Ashkar must have amazing self-control. The 34-year-old New Yorker bought a lottery ticket. He won $5 million, but he decided to hold off on cashing in for six years. He finally claimed the ticket just in time, 11 days before it expired. Ashkar told lottery officials he didn't want the winnings to negatively influence his life, including his engagement and his marriage, which we take to mean he wanted to marry for love, and not for money. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

