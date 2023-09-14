PRX to Distribute 'Embodied' from North Carolina Public Radio-WUNC

September 14, 2023 — Public media organization PRX announced a new distribution partnership on Thursday with the award-winning public radio program Embodied from North Carolina Public Radio-WUNC .

Hosted by journalist Anita Rao , Embodied is a one-hour weekly show illuminating the human experience through explorations of intimacy, health and relationships.

Beginning in October, PRX will serve as the public radio distributor of Embodied. The program is now represented by PRX in the public radio marketplace and is available to stations across the United States (carrying stations currently include WUNC, Blue Ridge Public Radio in western North Carolina and Houston Public Media in Texas).

“Embodied is made by and for a new generation of public radio listeners,” Rao said. “The show originated from a personal desire I had to hear more people like me and my extended communities on the airwaves talking about how we are making sense of our identities and bodies.”

This new partnership underscores PRX’s commitment to expanding possibilities for public media as PRX has recently announced new distribution partnerships with The Ezra Klein Show from The New York Times, Left, Right & Center from KCRW and No Small Endeavor from Tokens Media. PRX also continues to distribute prominent public radio programming spanning news, entertainment and storytelling including This American Life, The World, Snap Judgment, Latino USA from Futuro Media, The Moth Radio Hour, Reveal, Live Wire and more.

"We're thrilled to partner with WUNC to help bring Embodied to public radio audiences,” said Jason Saldanha, Chief of Business Development and Content at PRX. “Anita is an exceptional host and a trusted companion to listeners, and Embodied is a fresh program on a subject that matters to everyone: ourselves."

Embodied foregrounds candid and illuminating conversations about subjects fundamental to the human experience. Through personal narratives, the show explores topics within themes of relationships, health, intimacy and sex. Previous episodes delve into postpartum depression, the history of vibrators, cultural attitudes towards sex, the politics behind makeup, male infertility, breaking cycles of generational trauma, workplace friendships and beyond. Embodied has also produced radio specials on resonant issues such as diet culture, sobriety and estrangement in families, which have been aired on hundreds of public radio stations across the country.

Rao — the host and executive editor of Embodied — was recently selected by public media industry publication Current as one of public media's brightest rising stars. Rao previously traveled the U.S. recording interviews for the Peabody Award-winning StoryCorps production department, founded and launched a podcast about millennial feminism in the South, and served as managing editor and host of The State of Things, WUNC’s former flagship daily live talk show.

In addition to public radio distribution, PRX is also one of the world’s top podcast publishers. The Dovetail from PRX podcast publishing platform serves as the hosting provider for Embodied as well as other WUNC podcasts, including WUNC Politics and The Poetry Café.

Visit wunc.org/show/embodied-radio-show to learn more.

