1A will broadcast live from WUNC on Jan. 27

Jenn White and the 1A production crew are coming to North Carolina.

On Monday, Jan. 27, White will host and broadcast 1A nationwide from WUNC’s studios in Chapel Hill, in partnership with WAMU in Washington and NPR.

Since 1A launched in 2017, the show’s goal has to act as a national mirror, asking Americans across the country to look at itself and to ask what it wants to be. Jenn White and 1A producers take a look everyday into what divides us and connects us. With series like “If You Can Keep It,” which examines the fragile nature of our American democracy to the domestic and international hours of the “Friday News Roundup,” 1A keeps you informed about the news that matters. Their guests and conversations also embrace pop culture, art, sports and humor.

1A will broadcast from WUNC’s studios on Jan. 27 at 10 and 11 a.m. The show will move permanently into this new time slot moving forward. The broadcast of WUNC's Due South will move to noon.

Tune in on air, online or with the WUNC App.