'Open to Debate' will replace 'Notes from America' in January on WUNC

WNYC's "Notes from America" announced recently that the show will end production. Their final broadcast will be Sunday, Dec. 29.

Beginning Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025, WUNC will begin airing "Open to Debate" in the 6 p.m. ET time slot.

Hosted and moderated by John Donvan, this unique show seeks to foster open and civil discourse on some of the biggest topics and issues facing us. Here's how the show describes itself.

America is more divided than ever—but it doesn’t have to be. Open to Debate offers an antidote to the chaos. We bring multiple perspectives together for real debates. Debates that are structured, respectful, clever, provocative, and driven by the facts. Open to Debate is on a mission to restore balance to the public square through expert moderation, good-faith arguments, and reasoned analysis. We examine the issues of the day with the world’s most influential thinkers spanning science, technology, politics, culture, and global affairs. It’s time to build a stronger, more united democracy with the civil exchange of ideas. Be open-minded. Be curious. Be ready to listen. Join us in being Open to Debate.

Open to Debate joins WUNC's program schedule on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. ET.

We are also featuring several archive shows during the holidays. Please see our weekly program schedule for more details.