Embodied Radio Show
Fridays at noon
Sex and relationships are intimate — and sometimes intimidating to talk about. Host Anita Rao guides us on an exploration of our brains and our bodies that touches down in taboo territory. Tune in on your radio dials Fridays at noon. And join the conversation on Twitter: @embodiedWUNC.
The murder of eight people inside Atlanta-area spas illuminated forces of discrimination against the sex work industry and Asian American community and what is needed to shift the needle for more protective sex work legislation and policy.
Host Anita Rao talks about how emojis get created with Charles Carson, the managing editor of Duke University Press’ linguistics journal, American Speech, and a member of the Unicode emoji subcommittee. Susan Herring, professor of information science and linguistics at Indiana University Bloomington, also joins to talk about the linguistic use of emoji. Rao also gets hot takes on emoji usage from two teenagers: high school seniors Ellie Stevens and Amanda Tsuetaki, who are also a part of WUNC’s Youth Reporting Institute.
Sex toys have been around for centuries as a way for individuals and partnerships to explore and experience pleasure. The industry is still evolving to include more toys designed for a spectrum of gender identities and abilities.
Britney Spears rose to fame in the 2000s...and then came crashing down. The documentary "Framing Britney Spears" reveals her story.
How comfortable do you feel in gyms, fitness studios and exercise classes? With COVID-19 in our midst, we all may feel a little iffy about spending time…
When a judge locks someone up, it’s not just that one person serving a sentence. Families and loved ones suffer the punishment too. Despite the economic…
To anyone who thinks being in a relationship is easy: please share your secrets. Relationships take work, and we ask for trust, communication, commitment…
When we start to talk about menstruation, a whole coded language emerges. Whether it’s the “visit from Aunt Flo,” “riding the crimson wave” or just “that…
Not all of us identify as athletes. But we all have the ability to push our physical bodies beyond what our minds think possible. Host Anita Rao examines…
Every family looks different. But if your parents are a different race than you are, your family can expect to get looks … and personal questions too.…