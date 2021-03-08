-
Brianna Tam’s cello nearly disappears when turned sideways. The sleek, black instrument is just an outline with strings. No wooden body is needed for…
Since landing in Greensboro, Quilla’s cosmic beat-making has encouraged other women DJs to step into the scene. Quilla, aka Anna Luisa Daigneault, teaches…
Danish electronic artist Anders Trentemøller is back with his fifth studio album 'Obverse.' The music is dark and ambient and this time features vocal…
There are not many women working behind-the-scenes in the music industry doing things like production and engineering work. Electronic music, in…
If you’ve noticed an abundance of black minimalist attire in downtown Durham, you are not alone. Moogfest artists and attendees have descended on the…
Female and queer artists will make up a majority of the lineup at this year’s Moogfest in downtown Durham. It’s a roster that pushes back against the…
