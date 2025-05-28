Raleigh Wide Open announces initial lineup for its inaugural festival
Raleigh Wide Open, the new music festival that will take the place of IBMA's World Of Bluegrass in Raleigh this Fall has announced its initial lineup, which includes a ton of local favorites like Blue Cactus, Charly Lowry, and Sonny Miles.
The festival takes place October 3-4. It's also produced by PineCone, the Piedmont Council of Traditional Music which is a 501(c)3 nonprofit based in Raleigh.
In a press release, PineCone Executive Director David Brower said “This is a lineup that both expands our sound and honors tradition. There are, of course, plenty of bluegrass favorites, but also authentic gospel music from North Carolina’s Black Church tradition, unaccompanied ballad singers from the mountains, and even a roadhouse-style dance band." He added, "This is a time for the community to come together and celebrate with songs and authentic voices rooted in community. We can’t wait.”
In addition to the music there will be food trucks, craft markets, beer gardens, and other community focused installments.
You can find a full list of the announced performers below. All of these artists will be playing across six stages along downtown Raleigh’s Fayetteville Street, which will be free and open to the public. The festival also promises "two big nights at Red Hat Amphitheater to be announced soon."
A Nest of Singing Birds
Balsam Range
Big Fat Gap
Blue Cactus
Cabin Creature
Carolina Bluegrass
Charly Lowry
Chris Johnson & Freedom
Dom Flemons
Earl White String Band
Eliza Meyer & the New Carolina Tar Heels
Gospel Jubilators
The Gravy Boys
Hank Pattie and the Current
Holler Choir
Jalessa Cade
Jason Carter
Jim Lauderdale
Joseph Decosimo
Kingdom United Voices
Legacy Chorale
The Loblollies
Nixon, Blevins, Williams
Omar Ruiz-Lopez
Palmyra
Shinyribs
Slippery Hill Bluegrass
Sonny Miles
Stillhouse Junkies
Sunny War
Susto Stringband
Town Mountain
Tray Wellington Band
Unspoken Tradition
Williamson Brothers