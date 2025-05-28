Raleigh Wide Open announces initial lineup for its inaugural festival

Raleigh Wide Open, the new music festival that will take the place of IBMA's World Of Bluegrass in Raleigh this Fall has announced its initial lineup, which includes a ton of local favorites like Blue Cactus, Charly Lowry, and Sonny Miles.

The festival takes place October 3-4. It's also produced by PineCone, the Piedmont Council of Traditional Music which is a 501(c)3 nonprofit based in Raleigh.

PineCone Raleigh Wide Open Music Festival Poster

In a press release, PineCone Executive Director David Brower said “This is a lineup that both expands our sound and honors tradition. There are, of course, plenty of bluegrass favorites, but also authentic gospel music from North Carolina’s Black Church tradition, unaccompanied ballad singers from the mountains, and even a roadhouse-style dance band." He added, "This is a time for the community to come together and celebrate with songs and authentic voices rooted in community. We can’t wait.”

In addition to the music there will be food trucks, craft markets, beer gardens, and other community focused installments.

You can find a full list of the announced performers below. All of these artists will be playing across six stages along downtown Raleigh’s Fayetteville Street, which will be free and open to the public. The festival also promises "two big nights at Red Hat Amphitheater to be announced soon."

A Nest of Singing Birds

Balsam Range

Big Fat Gap

Blue Cactus

Cabin Creature

Carolina Bluegrass

Charly Lowry

Chris Johnson & Freedom

Dom Flemons

Earl White String Band

Eliza Meyer & the New Carolina Tar Heels

Gospel Jubilators

The Gravy Boys

Hank Pattie and the Current

Holler Choir

Jalessa Cade

Jason Carter

Jim Lauderdale

Joseph Decosimo

Kingdom United Voices

Legacy Chorale

The Loblollies

Nixon, Blevins, Williams

Omar Ruiz-Lopez

Palmyra

Shinyribs

Slippery Hill Bluegrass

Sonny Miles

Stillhouse Junkies

Sunny War

Susto Stringband

Town Mountain

Tray Wellington Band

Unspoken Tradition

Williamson Brothers