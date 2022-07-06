Summer In Tha Carolinas Returns To Raleigh

A rocky start to Raleigh’s Summer in the Carolinas did not hold the festival back from partying all night long. The show got started behind schedule due to technical difficulties, but they made sure to make up for it by having artists perform long into the night. The festival took place at Lincoln Theatre in downtown Raleigh. The crowd started trickling in at 6pm. By 8pm the dance floor was full of anxious fans. Youth Reporters Avery Patterson, Claire Haile & Christopher Williams spoke with artists at the event.

Raleigh’s own artist Noahh is embarking on his second year producing and hosting Summer In Tha Carolinas, a collaborative festival that includes artists from all across the North and South Carolina. Christopher Williams spoke with Noahh about what inspired last year’s outdoor festival. “COVID really inspired all of this because I was about to do a show here [at Lincoln Theatre], right before COVID. But then everything got shut down. So I was just kind of thinking like, what can we do that will make it worth the wait for everybody and pop back out with something crazy that will have people get back outside and back having fun? I just kind of came up with that and reached out to a bunch of my friends in the area and made it happen.”

Noahh worked hard to make the event happen; the biggest challenge was finding a venue. “I was gonna do it in August back at Moore Square Park, but then that fell through. So then I was gonna do it at a different place. But then they never got back to me. And I was booking different artists to headline it and then that fell through. So just jumping through a bunch of different hoops and ended up back at the place where, you know, I first really started doing shows and stuff at Lincoln Theatre. I also used to work here. So it's like, super sentimental to be back here.”

Caitlin Leggett / Summer In Tha Carolinas

Although he spoke about many challenges, the event moved smoothly throughout the night. With over 20 artists performing, the show gave high energy and crowd interaction to Lincoln Theatre all night long.

Performers were excited about having the opportunity to showcase their talent. Rapper AK! Niran talks with Youth Reporter Avery Patterson about his favorite parts of performing “Oh the people, the energy, being able to showcase my talent...I always try to make sure I'm a hard act to follow.”