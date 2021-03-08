-
The members of Carrboro’s Boy Scout Troop 845 dipped their rear wheels in the Pacific Ocean in Oregon and repeated their chosen mantra: bike loud. With…
-
Cyclists may soon have a convenient way to discourage bike thieves, thanks to new designs that use parts of the bikes themselves as locks.
-
Two local residents, Ivin Scurlock, 41, and Alexandra Simou, 40, lost their lives in a hit-and-run incident near Southern Village last month. North…
-
Two local residents, Ivin Scurlock, 41, and Alexandra Simou, 40, lost their lives in a hit-and-run incident near Southern Village last month. North…
-
State officials are asking for public input as they prepare a statewide bicycle and pedestrian plan.Jeff Tiberii: There are more than 3-thousand miles of…
-
Police at UNC-Chapel Hill are now using a GPS to track stolen bicycles on campus. Under the strategy implemented this week, officers plant a tracking…
-
Efforts to extend a popular bike and pedestrian trail in Durham have hit a snag. City officials want to extend the American Tobacco Trail about 4 miles to…
-
The state Department of Transportation has released a survey that identifies a need for improving bicycle and pedestrian safety. Nearly three quarters of…