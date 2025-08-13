Wake Forest University closes Office of Diversity and Inclusion

Wake Forest University is shutting down its Office of Diversity and Inclusion.

Former Chief Diversity Officer José Villalba announced the move in a message to students and faculty.

Wake’s Intercultural Center, LGBTQ+ Center, and Women’s Center will now operate under the Division of Campus Life. Villalba said the centers will remain “hubs for learning and community” while complying with guidance from the U.S. Departments of Justice and Education.

Villalba will now serve as vice president and special advisor to Susan Wente, Wake Forest’s president.

"These are complex matters, and we are not alone in addressing them, as similar work unfolds across the higher education landscape," Villalba wrote. "Thank you for your continued support and patience as we navigate these changes."

The closure comes as the Trump administration withholds federal funding from some universities that don’t align with its stance on diversity programs.