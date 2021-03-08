-
Tropical Storm Eta dumped blustery rain across north Florida after landfall Thursday morning north of the heavily populated Tampa Bay area, and then sped…
Excessive rain from Tropical Storm Isaias caused nearly 3,700 gallons (14,006 liters) of sewage to spill into a river in North Carolina, officials…
Updated at 4:50 p.m. ETAt least four people were killed as Tropical Storm Isaias spawned tornadoes and dumped rain Tuesday along the U.S. East Coast after…
Though Hurricane Florence has been downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, its floodwaters continue to wreak havoc on North Carolina communities. Host…
Tropical Depression Florence is well inland, but North Carolina is still reeling from the storm. All of the state’s 100 counties have experienced some…
North Carolina is feeling the effects of Hurricane Florence. The major storm is expected to cause catastrophic flooding and long power outages. Host Frank…
Many North Carolina residents are evacuating coastal areas while others are preparing emergency stores to get them through what the Federal Emergency…