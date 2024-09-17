Bringing The World Home To You

Tropical disturbance floods areas along North Carolina coast

WUNC | By Bradley George,
Sharryse PiggottMitchell Northam
Published September 17, 2024 at 7:26 AM EDT
There have been major road washouts across Brunswick County due to Monday's heavy rainfall and flash flooding.
National Weather Service in Wilmington
/
via X
There have been major road washouts across Brunswick County due to Monday's heavy rainfall and flash flooding.

The town of Southport in Brunswick County has declared a state of emergency following intense rainfall and flooding from potential tropical cyclone No. 8. The town has closed all inbound roads to non-emergency traffic until further notice.

Mayor Rich Alt is asking all residents to shelter in place until floodwaters disperse.

Carolina Beach to Southport received up to 18 inches of rain Monday. Emergency management in the area also made rescue efforts to help people stuck in their cars.

“From Carolina Beach into Southport and into the Boiling Springs Lake community, there were some homes and businesses that received flood damage, anywhere from one to two feet of water entered some of those structures,” said Tim Armstrong, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington. “Also, some wind damage along the coast, where we did see wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour.”

Monday’s tropical system dumped over 15 inches of rain on some coastal areas of the Cape Fear Region, and there have been wind gusts of more than 60 miles per hour. The rain, combined with a king tide, has put areas of Carolina Beach underwater. Blocks of the city were covered with a few inches of water and dozens of vehicles had floodwaters up to their doors.

Town Manager Bruce Oakley says dozens of people have been rescued from flooded homes and vehicles.

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office says flooding from Monday’s tropical system reached waist high in areas around the courthouse.

Schools are closed Tuesday in Brunswick County, while New Hanover County Schools have moved to virtual learning.

Flood watches and warnings have been canceled for central North Carolina, but heavy rainfall is still likely.

“We'll continue to have some scattered showers, maybe some embedded storms, especially as you go along and north of us, 64 think we'll have the heaviest rainfall across that area, rainfall additional amounts,” said Andrew Kren of the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

Kren says some areas of central North Carolina could see up to five inches of rain and wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour. He says the rain and wind gusts will weaken as the day goes on.

Schools in Cumberland, Harnett, Hoke, Lee and Robeson counties are operating on a two-hour delay Tuesday morning.

No matter its classification, the storm prompted school closings, including Coastal Carolina University in Conway, South Carolina, and flooded areas south of Wilmington with more than a foot of rain while nearby Wrightsville Beach had a wind gust of 65 mph.

According to North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper's office, building and road damage was reported in Brunswick and in New Hanover County, where Wilmington is located. In a news release, the governor urged people in storm areas Monday night and Tuesday to stay off the roads.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
